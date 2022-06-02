Lincoln Academy senior Alice Skiff was recently awarded a Mainely Character Scholarship for $5000. These are awarded annually to Maine high school seniors who demonstrate exemplary concern for others, responsibility, integrity, and courage. Skiff was selected from 375 scholarship applicants statewide; her scholarship is sponsored by Kathy and David Harrison of Florida.

Diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor that as she puts it, “derailed my life,” Skiff has persevered, against all odds, to continue her life’s path. She has met her many challenges with a strength that may be described as remarkable.

Her concern for others, responsibility, integrity, and courage are demonstrated through her volunteer activities that include organizing a hospital toy drive for Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, where she also received her treatment. She plans to volunteer this summer at Camp Sunshine, a camp for families and children facing life-threatening illnesses that she and her family attended. Skiff chooses these volunteer activities as she knows firsthand how important it is to bring joy and hope to others who are facing devastating health situations.

Due to Skiff’s need for treatment, much of her academic life was impacted. However, she worked hard to keep up with her studies to overcome resulting learning deficits. She moved through the fear of not knowing if tomorrow would ever come and moved forward. Her accomplishments throughout her high school years have brought her to graduation and she plans to continue her education at the University of Maine at Farmington in the fall.

Mainely Character has been awarding scholarships to students of character since 2001. Ten scholarships are being awarded in 2022. For more information visit mainelycharacter.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

