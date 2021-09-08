Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 416 calls for service for the period of Aug. 24 to Sept. 7. Year-to-date, LCSO has responded to 8,160 calls for service.

Arrests

Aug. 26, Nicole E. Brann, 27, of Waldoboro, violating conditions of release, at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset, by Transport Dep. James Read.

Aug. 26, a 15-year-old male juvenile from Dresden, aggravated assault and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, for an incident that occurred in Dresden, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Aug 28, William R. Morton, 33, of Boothbay, operating under the influence – 1 prior; operating vehicle without license and a probation violation, on Barters Island Road, Boothbay, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Aug. 30, William E. Ball, 34, of Newcastle, operating under the influence – 1 prior, on West Hamlet Road, Newcastle, by Dep. Caleb Poirier.

Aug. 31, Adam T. Benner, 35, of Waldoboro, Knox County warrant for violating condition of release, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Transport Dep. James Read.

Sept. 3, Matthew D. Maldonado, 19, of Brunswick, Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Sept. 6, Michael L. Harrington, 30, of Wiscasset, threatening display of weapon, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Dep. Jerold Winslow.

Summonses

Aug. 27, Edward Galluzzo, 26, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, operating under the influence, on Bristol Road, Bristol, by Dep. Matthew Ryan.

Aug. 31, Ricardo G. Wright, 44, of Hobe Sound, Fla., gross sexual assault, at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset, for an incident that occurred on Southport Island, by Det. Ryan Chubbuck.

Aug. 30, Christopher J. Taylor, 32, of Phippsburg, violation of a protection order, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Dep. Jonathan Colby.

Sept. 1, Gary A. Stevens, III, 27, of Bath, operating under the influence, on Thayer Road, Whitefield, by Dep. Caleb Poirier.

Sept. 2, Jeremiah J. Munsey, 27, of Wiscasset, violation of a protection order and terrorizing, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Det. Ryan Chubbuck.

Sept. 3, Ralph Buck, 43, of Rumford, violating condition of release and for an outstanding Oxford County warrant for VCR, domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Det. Ryan Chubbuck.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Aug. 24, a crash occurred on Bayview Road in Nobleboro involving John R. Jolicoeur, 60, of Camden. Jolicoeur was operating his 2003 Maj Pan moped northbound when he went over the right edge of the roadway. He attempted to get back on the roadway and lost control, which caused him to fall onto the pavement. Deputy Matthew Ryan was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 26, a crash occurred on Sheepscot Road in Newcastle involving Heather M. Furbush, 35, of Alna and Christopher A. Popp, 19, of Newcastle. Furbush was operating her 2008 Pontiac Vibe southbound and was slowing for turkeys in the roadway. Popp was operating his 2003 Suzuki VZ800K behind Furbush, when he ran into the back of her vehicle. Sgt. Kevin Dennison was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 26, a crash occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Michael M. Brewer, 63, of Boothbay Harbor and Gloria J. Schwartz, 70, of Dover, Mass. Schwartz was operating her 2021 Subaru Outback southbound and Brewer was operating his 2017 Dodge Flatbed truck behind Schwartz’s vehicle. Schwartz slowed for a vehicle ahead of her who was attempting to turn left and Brewer could not slow or stop in time and struck her vehicle in the rear. Det. Scott Hayden was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 27, a crash occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Edward Galluzzo, 26, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. Galluzzo was operating his 2008 Honda Accord northbound when he failed to stay in his lane, crossed the centerline into the southbound lane, before leaving the roadway and going into a ditch. Sgt. Matthew Day was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 27, an accident occurred on Gardiner Road in Dresden involving Mary Pizana, 43, of El Paso, Texas and Chelsea A. Douglas, 33, of Damariscotta. Pizana was operating her 2017 Dodge Ram southbound and was slowing down to turn left into the Dresden Take Out. Douglas was operating her 2017 Subaru Forester behind Pizana and failed to stop and hit the rear of Pizana’s vehicle. Det. Ryan Chubbuck was the investigating officer.

