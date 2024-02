The Lincoln Academy girls basketball team improved their playoff position with a 55-48 win over Leavitt on Friday, Feb. 2 in Turner. Mariam Delisle scored 24 points to lead the Eagles, and Olivia Ball chipped in 9. The Eagles improved to 9-7 on the season and occupy 9th place in the Class B South Heal Point standings.

