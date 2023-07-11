Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lincoln Little League 11-12 baseball advance to District 2 championship series Lincoln 13 - Five

at

Lincoln Little League 11-12 baseball all-stars defeated Five Town 13-8 in a District 2 elimination game, to advance to the District 2 championship against Oceanside. The championship game will be held on Thursday, July 13 at 5:30 pm. at Marge Jones Field in Rockport. If Lincoln wins that game, a second game for the D2 title will be held on Saturday. Relief pitcher Otis Smith collected the win in 4.2 innings of work. Hitting for Lincoln were Kelly Manahan with a double and single, Sterling McKernan two singles, and Michael Pinkham, Luke Grady and Sawyer Cheney a single each. Hitting for Five-Town were Charlie Leonard with a homerun, and Daniel Schenk, Julian Brown and Jonathan Fernald a single each.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^