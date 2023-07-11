Lincoln Little League 11-12 baseball all-stars defeated Five Town 13-8 in a District 2 elimination game, to advance to the District 2 championship against Oceanside. The championship game will be held on Thursday, July 13 at 5:30 pm. at Marge Jones Field in Rockport. If Lincoln wins that game, a second game for the D2 title will be held on Saturday. Relief pitcher Otis Smith collected the win in 4.2 innings of work. Hitting for Lincoln were Kelly Manahan with a double and single, Sterling McKernan two singles, and Michael Pinkham, Luke Grady and Sawyer Cheney a single each. Hitting for Five-Town were Charlie Leonard with a homerun, and Daniel Schenk, Julian Brown and Jonathan Fernald a single each.

