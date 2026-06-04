Maine Gay Men’s Chorus at The Waldo on June 28

The Waldo Theatre is thrilled to welcome back the Maine Gay Men’s Chorus as part of Waldoboro Pride at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 28.

Attendees are invited to raise their voices and celebrate Pride with “We Are,” the powerful new concert from the Maine Gay Men’s Chorus. The uplifting program traces life’s journey through songs that inspire, affirm, and celebrate love and identity. This joyful concert promises laughter, reflection, and plenty of heart.

The Maine Gay Men’s Chorus was established in 1992 and performed in Maine for 20 years. After a three-year hiatus, the chorus was reinvented and relaunched in January 2015. Under the artistic direction of Nate Menifield, Maine Gay Men’s Chorus performs before enthusiastic audiences during the Pride Month in June and the holiday season in December.

Maine Gay Men’s Chorus features talent from all around the great state of Maine. To call them singers would be to undersell this gifted group of people who, in their hearts and spirits, are true performers. Representing many walks of life, professions, and ages, the chorus is a diverse group of individuals whose performances move audiences to tears, laughter, and cheer.

This is a pay-what-you-can event, with a suggested donation of $15. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to OUT Maine.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and concessions will be available for purchase.

To purchase tickets and for more information about The Waldo, go to thewaldotheatre.org.

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