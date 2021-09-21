Greetings dear readers! Your “Marilyn Beane’s World” columnist is here for another week with more news about my life at Windward Gardens in Camden.

Monday, Sept. 6: Labor Day, another holiday. I couldn’t get any mail out until Tuesday.

Last week on the second Thursday my sweet social worker and my kind and caring male physical therapist came here in my room for my meeting which my kind and caring brother Arthur Crockett was called to join.

A speaker phone was used. They both talked with him about my recovery, how they believe I am doing. Asking if there were any questions which there were none, Arthur thanked them.

I have my sweet nurse three or four nights now. She has got the kitchen so they send up my ice cream treats. Chocolate is my favorite flavor. She requested maintenance to bring me my TV and telephone.

They were brought up to me Wednesday morning on Sept. 8. I was so pleased.

During the morning, a sweet young lady brought in a screen which my sweet lady doctor was on and I was on in the corner. We talked about my health issues and medication changes. Tonight when my sweet nurse was upstairs, she went in my room and brought three of my books down to me.

I colored in my Amazing Grace coloring book, worked in my word search book, and watched the old time movies on TV.

After my sweet nurse gave me my meds and was made ready for bed, I fell asleep. My head male therapist now took me to the therapy room and put me on the parallel bars today to exercise sitting and standing.

Thursday, Sept. 9: My sweet CNA took care of me in the morning. She was going to get me up after lunch. But later on she and another went home. I read most of the day. My kind and caring brother Arthur Crockett phoned me. He had the sweet lady downstairs connect me. We talked a while.

One of the sweet head therapist gals was in to see me. She had me show her how I sit on the side of the bed and back in. I had to have a little boost with my left leg.

Friday, Sept. 10: One of my CNAs got me up in my wheelchair for little while. I ate my lunch sitting up. I watched TV, done word search, and coloring. Also wrote on my column. The head therapist came and changed my oxygen to the tank where he had me stand at the parallel bars and sit up and down exercise a few times.

He told me next week we are going to try having one transfer. I am progressing awesome. They still have to use the sit stand left to get me in and out of bed.

Saturday, Sept. 11: I watched the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2001. My roommate watched it also. It was mournful and sad as the names was read off as their pictures were shown. Not only the World Trade Center towers were destroyed and many lives lost. It also happened at the Pentagon with destruction and many lives lost. But a plane was forced down in a field in Shanksville, Pa.

We had talks that day as well. I remember it well as many do and an event we will never forget. I worked on my word search, coloring and reading also.

Now to close continually prayers are going up whatever your trials may be. God bless you all.

(Write to “Marilyn Beane’s World,” Windward Gardens, Room 26, 105 Mechanic St., Camden, ME 04843-1811.)

