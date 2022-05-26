Advanced Search
Mariners ground Eagles in Rockland Harbor Oceanside 3 - Lincoln 0

at

Oceanside baseball defeated Lincoln Academy 3-0 on May 25 in Rockland. Austin Chilles and Connor Calderwood combined for 3 hits, and 14 strike outs in the shut-out win. Riley DeLisle took the loss, and Nick Prior pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

Oceanside scored all three of their runs in the third inning, on hits to Taygen McAllister, Chilles (2B), Alex Bartlett (RBI), Calderwood (RBI), and Jacob Watkinson (RBI).

Oceanside had 13 hits, led by three from Calderwood, a double and single to Calderwood, and two singles each from McAllister and Duncan Oakes-Nelsen. The Eagles had three hits, singles to Prior, Spencer Gamage and Ivan Coffin.

Lincoln Academy base runner Ivan Coffin dives back to first safe. (Paula Roberts photo)

