Marjorie Eva (Moody) Alexander, the daughter of Alton Loren and Kathleen (Murphy) Moody born June 22, 1935, died February 7, 2023, after a brief illness, surrounded by family. Marjorie grew up in Pittston, Maine and in 1952 was the first “Strawberry Queen” of Pittston Fair. Marjorie graduated from Gardiner High School in 1953 and the following September, married Bruce A. Alexander Sr., to whom she was married for nearly 65 years prior to his passing in March of 2018. Marjorie and Bruce raised their family in Dr sden, Maine where Marjorie lived until joining the community at Granite Hill Estates in Hallowell in 2022.

Marjorie was an extremely hard worker and not only raised her four children with her husband, but held various jobs over her lifetime, including: writing a local column for the Kennebec Journal, working for the US Census multiple times, cooking at summer camps, Food Service Supervisor at multiple local nursing homes and several positions in State Government.

Marjorie was a big believer in the importance of family and friends and offered love and support to all she knew. She was also the epitome of “work smarter, not harder”, utilizing her many skills and talents to accomplish great things out of very little.

She had a quiet, unassuming and steadfast faith and was a member of Christ Church in Gardiner. Not only did she support the church and its activities but even greater, she thoroughly supported her husband and his studies for the Priesthood, and thereby his ministry and service to others.

Marjorie was predeceased by her husband, The Rev. Bruce A. Alexander, Sr., her son, Bruce A. Alexander, Jr. her brothers, William Moody and Dexter Moody. She is survived by her daughters, Susan A. Seeley of Augusta, Andrea E.A. Salib of Randolph, Celia L. Alexander and husband, Arthur Karagiozis of Gardiner, daughter in law, Hope Ricker of Pittston, eight grandchildren, Michael Robertson of Dresden, Cynthia Seeley of Winthrop, Jeffrey Ricker of Greenville, Beth Seeley of Winthrop, Missy Jordan of Porter, Sadie Salib of Randolph, Abigail Waldroup of Sylva, NC and Keelan Karagiozis of Gardiner. Marjorie is also survived by multiple great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Services will be held at Christ Church, 2 Dresden Ave. Gardiner, ME on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 1 pm.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website, www.staplesfuneralhome.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

