Medomak beat Five Town for the second time in three days to win the 8-10 District 2 softball championship for players aged 8-10 on Monday, June 29 in Friendship. Medomak beat Five Town 13-6 in the championship game, rebounding from an 8-7 loss to the same squad a day earlier. Medomak also beat Five Town on Saturday, June 26 in the opening game of the three-team, double elimination tournament, which included Five Town and Lincoln.

With the victory, Medomak advanced to the state championship tournament, which will be held from Saturday, July 11 to Friday, July 17 in Rockport.

Medomak 13 – Five Town 6

Medomak beat Five Town 13-6 on Monday, June 29 in Friendship. Leelai Merrifield earned the win in the pitching circle, striking out a dozen Five Town batters while allowing 12 walks.

Merrifield (1R, 2SB), Ady Luce (2R, 2SB), Jacelyn Teele (2R), Cora Benner, Mary Havener (1R, 3SB), and Harper Yeaton (2R, 1SB) hit a pair of singles apiece, and Peyton Cowan, Carter Billings (2R, 1SB), Alice Howley (2R, 1SB), and Avery Kurr (1SB) each hit one single. Tenlee Wallace scored one run.

Five Town 8 – Medomak 7

Five Town beat Medomak 8-7 in a semifinal game on Sunday, June 28 to advance to a sudden death championship game against the same opponent.

Five Town jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the second inning but Medomak clawed their way back and scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning to surge to a one run, 7-6 advantage. Five Town scored two runs with two outs in the bottom of the final inning to walk off with the victory that forced a rematch for the District 2 championship.

Mary Havener (2R), Peyton Cowan, Avery Kurr (1R), and Jacelyn Teele (2R) each hit a pair of singles to lead the Medomak offense. Ady Luce (1R), Leelai Merrifield, Carter Billings, Alice Howley, and Cora Benner (1R) each hit one single.

Five Town 16 – Lincoln 6

Lincoln lost 16-6 to Five Town and was knocked out of the double elimination tournament on Sunday, June 28 in Friendship. The first six Lincoln batters singled as the squad jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first inning. Five Town rallied for a total of 11 runs over the next two innings and then cruised to the lopsided win from there. The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Raegan Beal (1R) and Madeline Rohman (1R) hit two singles apiece to lead Lincoln at the plate. Cora Wissman (1R), Mae Bezon (1R), Ellie Warner (1R), and Laila Lufkin each hit one single. Kelsea Benner walked and scored one run. Wissman was the starting pitcher for Lincoln.

Medomak 19 – Five Town 18

Medomak beat Five Town 19-18 on Saturday, June 27 in Friendship.

Ady Luce (4R, 1SB) hit a home run and single, Peyton Cowan (3R, 2SB) hit two triples and a single, and Mary Havener (4R, 3SB) hit three doubles to lead the Medomak offense. Also hitting for Medomak were Jacelyn Teele (single, 1R, 1SB); Leelai Merrifield (2 singles, 3R); Avery Kurr (single, 1R, 2SB); Harper Yeaton (single, 1R, 2SB); Elena Cox and Tenlee Wallace each scored one run.

Five Town 9 – Lincoln 0

Five Town shut out Lincoln 9-0 on Saturday, June 27 in Friendship. Hitting for Lincoln were Cora Wissman (two singles), Mae Bezon (single) and Maggie Johnston (single). Lincoln starting pitcher Kelsea Brewer allowed 13 hits and five walks.

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