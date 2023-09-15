Advanced Search
Medomak boys and girls soccer tame the Lions Medomak 5 - Belfast 1

at

Medomak Valley boys and girls soccer teams defeated Belfast 5-1 on Sept. 14. The boys jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the Panthers den. Scoring for Medomak were Zan Nguyen with two, and Slavick Moody, Dima Cheesman and Juan Carlson with one each. Nevan Power added two assists and Moody and Mo Ngido one each. Miles Tolliver scored for Belfast.

Medomak girls captured a 5-0 win at Belfast on Sept. 14. Scarlett Flint scored two goals for the Lady Panthers, and Grace Townsend, Kytana Williamson and Grace Havener one each. Collecting an assist each were Rachel Richardson, Rachel Barber and Williamson. Morgan Tolliver scored for the Lions, with Liliana Cortez assisting.

Panther Slavick Moody beats Lion Arthur Sunblad to the ball in Medomak’s 5-1 win on September 14. (Paula Roberts photo)

