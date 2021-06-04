Medomak Valley boys tennis team shut out Ellsworth in a North Class B quarter-final match on June 2 in Waldoboro. The Panthers advanced to the semi-finals with the win.

Coleman Swan defeated Ben Osterlin 6-2, 6-1 at first singles. Isaac Swain beat Liam Stephensen 7-6 (7-5 tie breaker), 6-1 at second singles. Zach Cheesman defeated Tate Carter in three sets, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 at third singles. Ian Doughty and Zan Nguyen out stroked Koa Bartlett and Kai Bartlett 6-4, 6-1 at first doubles. Noah Crosby and Jack Duncan beat Dallas Flood and Everett Hackins 6-0, 6-1 at second doubles.

