Medomak boys tennis advances to semi-finals Medomak 5 - Ellsworth 0

Medomak Valley boys tennis team shut out Ellsworth in a North Class B quarter-final match on June 2 in Waldoboro. The Panthers advanced to the semi-finals with the win.

Coleman Swan defeated Ben Osterlin 6-2, 6-1 at first singles. Isaac Swain beat Liam Stephensen 7-6 (7-5 tie breaker), 6-1 at second singles. Zach Cheesman defeated Tate Carter in three sets, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 at third singles. Ian Doughty and Zan Nguyen out stroked Koa Bartlett and Kai Bartlett 6-4, 6-1 at first doubles. Noah Crosby and Jack Duncan beat Dallas Flood and Everett Hackins 6-0, 6-1 at second doubles.

Noah Crosby returns a shot in the North B quarter-finals. (Paula Roberts photo)

Coleman Swain returns a backhand shot in Medomak number one singles action. (Paula Roberts photo)

