Medomak Valley boys soccer team wrapped up their KVAC season with a 5-0 shutout win over visiting Erskine Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The Panthers finish their regular season at 8-3-3. Senior Bruce Bossow scored his first varsity goal to put Medomak on the boards. Zan Nguyen netter three goals and assisted on a Dima Cheesman goal.

