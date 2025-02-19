The Medomak Valley girls basketball team could not hold on an eight point lead with less than two minutes remaining and lost to rival Oceanside 63-55 in overtime in a dramatic Class B South semifinal game on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Portland Expo in Portland.

Medomak Valley turned the ball over three times down the stretch and Oceanside hit a trio of 3-pointers including a desperate last second heave by Grace Mackie that rattled in off the backboard as time expired to knot the score 53-53 and send it to overtime.

The extra session began well for the Panthers, as Audrey Jackson collected a loose ball in the paint and shoved it to Chloe Fox under the basket who laid it in to give Medomak a 57-55 advantage. Unfortunately for Medomak Valley, those turned out to be their final points scored this season, as Oceanside shut them out the rest of the way. The Mariners shrugged off the early OT deficit and drained two more 3-pointers, a basket and a pair of free throws to seal the 63-55 win.

Claudia Feeley had her biggest offensive output of the year for the Panthers, scoring 15 points while also pulling down 7 rebounds.

