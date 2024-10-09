Medomak girls soccer sink Mariners Medomak 1 - Oceanside 0 October 8, 2024 at 8:47 pm Paula RobertsMedomak Valley girls soccer team defended their home turf for a 1-0 win over Oceanside on Tuesday, October 8. Scarlett Flint scored with 3:23 to go to lift the Panthers to victory. Scarlett Flint breaks free for Medomak Valley. Flint scored the game winner with 3:23 to play to lift the Panthers to a 1-0 win over Oceanside. (Paula Roberts photo) Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!