Medomak girls soccer sink Mariners Medomak 1 - Oceanside 0

Medomak Valley girls soccer team defended their home turf for a 1-0 win over Oceanside on Tuesday, October 8. Scarlett Flint scored with 3:23 to go to lift the Panthers to victory.

Scarlett Flint breaks free for Medomak Valley. Flint scored the game winner with 3:23 to play to lift the Panthers to a 1-0 win over Oceanside. (Paula Roberts photo)


