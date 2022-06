Senior Ally Creamer fired up a two-hitter in Medomak Valley softball’s 10-0 six inning mercy ruling win over Oceanside on May 31. Creamer led the Lady Panthers at the plate with a triple and two singles. Addison McCormick hit a triple and single, Grace White a double and single, and Kytana Williamson a single in the win. Grace Pratt had the only two hits for the Mariners with a double and single.

