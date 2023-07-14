Medomak Valley Little League 11-12 baseball all-stars won the District 2 Little League championship on July 13 in Belfast. Medomak defeated Waldo County 8-4 in five innings. The game was called, because of darkness, after five and a half innings.

Landon Ambridge collected the win and Reed Kavanagh closed out the final 1.1 innings. Hitting for Medomak were Levi Morrissette with a double and single (4 RBI), and Jamison Michaud, Morgan Carlson, Kavanagh, and Sebastian Langley a single each. Hitting for Waldo were Rowdy Crooker, Jacob Whalen and Ellie Brimer with a single each.

