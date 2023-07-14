Advanced Search
Medomak Valley Little League 11-12 baseball all-stars win District 2 championship Medomak 8 - Waldo 4

at

Medomak Valley Little League 11-12 baseball all-stars won the District 2 Little League championship on July 13 in Belfast. Medomak defeated Waldo County 8-4 in five innings. The game was called, because of darkness, after five and a half innings.

Landon Ambridge collected the win and Reed Kavanagh closed out the final 1.1 innings. Hitting for Medomak were Levi Morrissette with a double and single (4 RBI), and Jamison Michaud, Morgan Carlson, Kavanagh, and Sebastian Langley a single each. Hitting for Waldo were Rowdy Crooker, Jacob Whalen and Ellie Brimer with a single each.

Medomak Valley Little League 11-12 baseball all-stars won the District 2 championship on July 13 to earn a berth in the state tournament. Team members are (front from left) Jamison Michaud, Will McKellar, Levi Morrissette, Reed Kavanagh, Morgan Carlson, Landon Simmons, Sebastian Langley, (back) assistant coach Jim Havener, Draidon Hughes, Jack Havener, Saywer Rogers, Gardy Rice, Landon Ambridge, manager Greg Rice, and assistant coach Roger Langley. (Paula Roberts photo)

Reed Kavanagh scoops up a ground ball for Medomak. (Paula Roberts photo)

Jamison Michaud sprints to first after catching a fly ball to complete a double play for Medomak in the second inning. (Paula Roberts photo)

