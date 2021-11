Congratulations

Congratulations to all of our students who were learners last month.

The following students have earned Schooner Pride Coupons: Christina, Samantha, Ashton, Arielah, Natalie, Landon, and Daniel.

Important dates

Friday, Dec. 3: COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Friday, Dec. 10: Picture retake day

Thursday, Dec. 23 through Friday, Dec. 31: Holiday break – no school

