MVHS Seniors Opt for Drive-In Ceremony

The Medomak Valley High School Class of 2020 has opted for a drive-in graduation ceremony, with students celebrating in small groups.

The option was one of two for graduation. The other option was a drive-thru ceremony, with students collecting their diplomas one at a time from a stage in front of Medomak Middle School before exiting the campus.

The drive-in ceremony will take place in the student parking lot at MVHS. Students will graduate in groups of 25.

Students can sign up for one of six time slots – 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m.

One at a time, each senior will go onto the stage with up to four family members for the presentation of their diploma.

Family members will hand the diploma to the graduate and an MVHS employee will take a photo.

Each senior will receive three vehicle passes for the ceremony. Vehicles without passes would not be allowed onto campus, according to Pease.

The school will livestream and record the event. Restrooms will be available in the school’s science wing. The rain date is Saturday, June 13.

The class will also celebrate with a parade from Warren Community School to MVHS beginning at 4 p.m., Sunday, June 7. The parade replaces the traditional baccalaureate ceremony.

Law enforcement will escort seniors’ vehicles from the school on Route 131 to the MVHS campus on Manktown Road.

Each senior and their family may have one vehicle in the parade. Organizers ask other celebrants to park along the route and stay in their vehicles to watch the parade.

Only parade vehicles may drive onto the MVHS campus, where school staff will line the driveway in their vehicles. The parade will make a loop around the driveway, then participants will disperse.

Participants must remain in their vehicles, according to Pease.

