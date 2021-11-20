New Wiscasset coach in for the long haul

New Wiscasset high school varsity boys coach Rick Larrabee said he is on board for the long haul. He and new girls varsity coach Robert ‘Radar’ Applebee are both planning to work with young athletes at the recreation and middle school level to develop their skills to build their programs. They plan to involve the high school athletes in developing the skills of the younger kids.

Larrabee has 16 years of coaching experience. Most recently he coached the girls at Monmouth Academy. He has coached both boys and girls in Maine and New Hampshire and at both the middle and high school levels.

“The big plan is to revive the program, to rebuild it, to get down to the feeder program and work at the rec level. This is going to be the cornerstone,” Larrabee said.

“We are going to work hard in practice and build those skills and fundamentals back up. My style of offense is up tempo. I do a lot of man to man. I am a five out coach,” Larrabee said of playing all five men on the perimeter. “From, there you can pass, cut, ball screen and penetrate the paint. I think it is a good style for Wiscasset.”

Larrabee said his players need to learn skills and learn how to play both as individuals and as a team. “They need to learn how to create for themselves and for their teammates.”

Wiscasset did not field any basketball teams last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They did hold an in house skills development program. “I am extremely excited to get the program going again.”

Larrabee met with his boys and is happy to have 15 come out for basketball. There will be no JV team at Wiscasset this winter. “Hopefully when all the COVID stuff settles down and things get somewhat back to normal we can bring the program back.”

He is encouraged by solid numbers at the middle school level. “Bob and I are looking to build a strong culture. We need to get the numbers up and build the program, and build the interest up.”

“I am not putting too much pressure on wins and losses this year. You have to start somewhere, by building the culture you want for the future.

“Wiscasset used to be a powerhouse. Unfortunately there have been some rough years. I am looking to change that and bring the community back. Hopefully we can gain their support. If we have their support it will mean the world to us.”

“We are going to play games to win. The games that are winable we are definitely going after. My main goal is to get better every practice and every day, by getting back to basics.”

Larrabee said Wiscasset will ration tickets to games this season. He said each athlete will have six tickets for family members to use. Last season no spectators were allowed across Maine.

He is hoping to broadcast games online so the community can watch them.

