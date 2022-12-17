Broad Bay Congregational United Church of Christ invites the community to a display of creches from around the world. A crèche or nativity scene is a model or tableau representing the scene of Jesus Christ’s birth, displayed in homes or public places at Christmas.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, there will be an open house at the Broad Bay Congregational Church in Waldoboro which will feature creches from members of the congregation.

Some crèches are fragile and delicate while others are built so that children can play with them. All tell the story of Jesus’ birth.

Come and wander through the Broad Bay sanctuary between 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 to see and enjoy a variety of nativity scenes. There is no charge.

The church is located near the post office at 941 Main St., Waldoboro. For more information, email broadbayucc@gmail.com, or call 832-6898.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

