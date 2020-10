Medomak Valley boys soccer team battled Oceanside to a scoreless tie on Oct. 9 in Thomaston.

“We had lots and lots of opportunities,” coach Brian Campbell said.

Medomak controlled action for most the game, which proved to be a defensive battle.. Aidan Starr “did not touch the ball often,” Campbell said of his goal keeper. Dylan Meklin “made several outstanding saves. He had a really good night,” Campbell said of the Oceanside keeper Isaiah Meklin.

