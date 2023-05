Medomak Valley baseball defeated Erskines Academy 5-4 in dramatic fashion on May 5 on a walk off single to Isaac Simmons in the bottom of the eighth inning. Matt Holbrook went the distance in the win, striking out eight (4H, 4R, 0B). Blake Grady started for the Eagles, and H. Foard finished and took the loss.

