Gabe Lash had 24 points and 14 rebounds and Kory Donlin had 18 points to lead the Medomak Valley boys to a 79-31 win over Erskine on Friday, Feb. 2 in South China. The Panthers improved to 14-3 on the season. Kristian Schumann had 5 assists and Luke Cheesman had 6 steals to lead the Panthers in those categories.



