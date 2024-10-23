The Medomak Valley girls soccer team ended the regular season on a positive note by defeating Erskine 2-0 on Senior Night, Tuesday, Oct. 22 in the Panthers den. Erskine put up a strong fight against the Panthers (12-2), who are the number one ranked team in the Class B North Heal Points standings, as the game was scoreless through the first half. Erskine ended the regular season with a 9-4-1 record and sit in third place in Class B North.

Medomak Valley came out of the halftime break looking more energized and broke the shutout with a goal four minutes into the final stanza. Haylee Chandler launched a corner kick that bent into the front of the goal crease where Scarlett Flint collected it and tapped it past the Eagles goalie to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead. The Panthers scored with less than a minute remaining to secure the 2-0 shutout victory. Kytana Williamson fired a hard shot that deflected off an Eagles player and ricocheted to Haylee Chandler at the top of the key where she placed the ball into the back of the Erskine net. Panthers goaltender Chloe Fox made nine saves to earn the clean sheet.

