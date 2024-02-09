The Medomak Valley boys basketball team dominated the MCI Huskies 57-30 in their final regular season game on Thursday, Feb. 8 in Pittsfield. The Panthers improved to 15-3 on the season, but just barely dropped into 4th place in Class B South as both Lincoln Academy and York hold the same record but beat stronger opponents in their final games to earn slightly more Heal Points. The Panthers defense held MCI to just 4 points in the 1st quarter, and doubled-up the Huskies 26-13 at halftime.

Kory Donlin led the Panthers with 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 steals. Also scoring for the Panthers were Gabe Lash with 14 points, Kristian Schumann 9, Vishal Mellor 4, Owen Dostie 2, Luke Cheesman 2 and Jack Martin 2. Cheesman led the Panthers in steals with 6. Cooper Allen and Drew Shorey each tallied nine points to lead the Huskies, who fell to 7-11 on the season, and out of playoff contention.

