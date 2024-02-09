Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Panthers Shut Down Huskies in Season Finale Medomak Valley 57 - MCI 30 

at

The Medomak Valley boys basketball team dominated the MCI Huskies 57-30 in their final regular season game on Thursday, Feb. 8 in Pittsfield. The Panthers improved to 15-3 on the season, but just barely dropped into 4th place in Class B South as both Lincoln Academy and York hold the same record but beat stronger opponents in their final games to earn slightly more Heal Points. The Panthers defense held MCI to just 4 points in the 1st quarter, and doubled-up the Huskies 26-13 at halftime.

Kory Donlin led the Panthers with 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 steals. Also scoring for the Panthers were Gabe Lash with 14 points, Kristian Schumann 9, Vishal Mellor 4, Owen Dostie 2, Luke Cheesman 2 and Jack Martin 2. Cheesman led the Panthers in steals with 6. Cooper Allen and Drew Shorey each tallied nine points to lead the Huskies, who fell to 7-11 on the season, and out of playoff contention.

 

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^