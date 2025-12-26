The Medomak Valley boys basketball team defeated visiting Oceanside 68-62 in an exciting overtime matchup on Monday, Dec. 22.

The Panthers took a 17-11 first quarter lead and extended it to nine at the half, 34-25. Medomak was down two starters in the win, Landon Starr and Landon Morrison, who sat out with injuries.

Oceanside came out of the halftime break on fire, outscoring the Panthers 18-6 to take a three point lead, 43-40, heading into the final period. The Mariners drained four 3-pointers in the period, including two from Connor Kingsbury.Kingsbury hit a mid range jumper to tie the game at 40-40 with just under two minutes to play in the quarter then hit a big three with under a minute to play to give Oceanside the lead.

Mason Nguyen crashed the glass for two and scored off an inbound steal to recapture the lead for Medomak. Kingsbury found net for the Mariners and Reid Robishaw scored off the glass to give Oceanside a three-point lead.

The Mariners went into a stall with five minutes to play. Medomak regained possession after a Mariner travel call with 3:05 to go. Owen Dostie hit a big three with 2:40 to go to knot the score. Robishaw settled a pair at the line and Nguyen went inside on a Kollin Donlin feed to tie the game with 1:45 to play.

Case Galley scored a hoop and a foul shot to give Oceanside a three-point edge. Nguyen and Alonzo Hoose traded foul shots. Down by three, and with time winding down, Donlin found Dostie open for a tying 3-pointer to send the game into overtime. Medomak opened overtime with back-to-back hoops from Nguyen and Dostie. Galley scored a hoop and Kingsbury settled two foul shots to knot the score with 2:16 to go. Dostie hit another big three – his third of the night – to give the Panthers the lead for good. The Mariners sent the Panthers to the line for 12 foul shots in the final minute and a half. Micah Fagonde sank six of eight freebies in the final 1:22 to secure the win. Medomak held a 25-18 advantage on the boards.

Scoring for Medomak were Nguyen with 24 points (10R, 2A, 3S), Donlin 17 (8R, 5A, 4B), Dostie 15 (3R, 5A), Fagonde 8 (3R), Luke Cheesman 2 (5A), and Noah Taggart 2. Scoring for Oceanside were Kingsbury 17, Hoose 17, Robishaw 14 (9R), Nathan Walton 6, Case Galley 5, and Leland Galley 2 (3R, 2A, 2S).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

