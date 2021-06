The next public supper at the Wiscasset Senior Center will be Wednesday, June 9. Door will open at 4:30 p.m. and serving will begin at 5 p.m.

The menu will consist of salad, corn chowder, stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, Anadama bread, and rhubarb crisp.

The cost per meal is $9. Call the community center at 882-8230 by Monday, June 7 to reserve a seat.

