Round Pond

I am running the same picture as last week because, if you are anything like me, you will want to match the names to the faces. After seeing the names it is pretty easy to recognize these gentlemen. We still have one unidentified.

Back row, starting from the left: Gordon Fossett, Wilbur Loud, Oscar Hanley, Weston Bryant and Bob Foster.

Front row: Stanton Hanna, Vern Battesse, Bob Russell, (the unidentified individual), Roland Genthner.

The gun club’s clubhouse was built in the 30s and by the ages of some of the people, it appears that this was taken in the late 40s. Many people that have responded feel that this photo was taken at the old bowling alley where Renys Underground is now. Many have said that they can tell by the bench that they are sitting on. If anyone can identify the mystery man in the front please let me know.

This Friday night dinner at King Ro will be meatloaf, rice pilaf, peas, and buttermilk biscuits. The dessert will be Toll House pie. As always, call 529-5380 to reserve.

There appears to be a big moose living in the area. There have been several sightings and we are seeing a lot of the big hoofprints in the mud. When B.J. was running down Morrison Road on Monday he came face to face with him. B.J. didn’t know who scared who the most. Finally the big guy meandered further into the woods. Be careful when driving. Moose versus car doesn’t usually work out very well for the car.

News is pretty scarce in the village these days and this time of year so I apologize for not having more news to write about!

Quote of the week: “Two things to make your day better: do not watch the news and stay off the bathroom scales.”

