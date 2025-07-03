Saltwater Artists Gallery Features Damariscotta Woodturner

Saltwater Artists Gallery is delighted to continue featuring the finely crafted woodworking’s of Tom Raymond.

At 92 years young, Raymond can be found in his wood shop on a daily basis turning all different types of wood, including maple, mahogany, and cherry. He incorporates all types of wood into his loving crafted bowls, as well as other items.

Raymond is also featured in the gallery’s new show, “All Gave Some, Some Gave All,” which highlights servicemen and women who have served or are serving.

Saltwater Artists Gallery, at 3056 Bristol Road in New Harbor, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday, Oct. 17. For more information, email saltwaterartists@saltwaterartists.com, go to saltwaterartists.com, or call 694-4141.

