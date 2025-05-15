Spring Plant Cash-And-Carry Sale May 17

The Knox-Lincoln Soil and Water Conservation District spring plant sale at Union Fairgrounds will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 17.

Plants have been chosen for their value as windbreaks, lakeshore buffers, bank stabilization, erosion control, and wildlife habitat. Individual varieties were selected for productivity, pest and disease resistance, a variety of soil and light conditions, and to provide beauty and color in the home landscape from spring through fall.

Many of the plants that will be available are responsibly grown by Crystal Lake Farm and Nursery in Washington and Rebel Hill Farm in Liberty.

Backyard compost bin and rain barrel items, including systern rain barrels, Earth Machine compost bins, compost turners, and thermometers will also be available. For description sand prices, go to knox-lincoln.org/backyard-sale.

For more information, go to knox-lincoln.org/spring-plant-sale, email info@knox-lincoln.org, or call 596-2040. Proceeds of the sale benefit the conservation district’s education and outreach programs.

