St. Paul’s Union Chapel is pleased to announce the fourth concert in the summer music series on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

The DaPonte String Quartet will present Thompson “Alleluia,” Beethoven Quartet in C Minor, Op. 18 no 4 & Schubert Quartet in A Minor, “Rosamunde” with guest Alexander Romanul, violin.

The DaPonte String Quartet is well-known throughout the Midcoast of Maine. These world-class performers have brought their unique vision and extraordinary musicianship to classical music aficionados for decades, keeping the quartet tradition alive through innovation and thoughtful engagement with musicians of every age and level of experience.

Alexander Romanul made his debut at the age of 12 with the New England Conservatory Orchestra in the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto conducted by Gunther Schuller, with the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a Youth Concerts Series, and with the Boston Pops by express invitation of Arthur Fiedler.

Recently, Romanul has been a participant and violin faculty member at the conductor’s retreat at Medomak in Washington, Maine; a profoundly inspiring summer program for aspiring conductors, run by Maestro Kenneth Kiesler.

Tickets for this event can be purchased on the DaPonte String Quartet website: dapontequartet.org, or at the door. Chapel seating is limited to 60 people. All persons seated in the chapel must be vaccinated. Masks are not required. Tickets purchased online are $20. Tickets at the door are pay what you wish after online ticket holders have been seated.

Outdoor seating is free.

The chapel is located at 1065 Dutch Neck Road in Waldoboro. For more information, please contact Eric Stark at 732-762-2862.

Please come enjoy another unforgettable evening of great music.

