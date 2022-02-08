Stories and Games from Around the World Camp at Merry Barn

The Merry Barn will host a three-day adventure camp, Stories and Games from Around the World, for students ages 8-13 during February break.

After an up-close look at the storytelling tradition, campers will share legends from indigenous peoples in the Northeastern and Northwestern United States. Next they will move across the world, savoring stories from Latin America, Africa, Asia, and New Zealand, drawing inspiration for their own writing and art.

Liz Giles-Brown, of Learning on the Move, will lead campers in games, including skyros from Greece, kitchen ball from Botswana, and circle bounce for Israel. Campers will even create games of their own.

The camp will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 22 to Thursday, Feb. 24.

Registration is open now, and the cost is $200. Financial assistance is available.

For more information, go to merrybarn.com, email stephaniemcsherry@merrybarn.com, or find Merry Barn on Instagram.

Merry Barn is located at 417 River Road in Edgecomb.

