Third seed Telstar defeated sixth seed Wiscasset boys basketball team 74-67 in overtime in a South Class B quarter-final game on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Augusta Civic Center. Wiscasset had lost to the Rebels 71-33 during the regular season. The Wolverines came into the contest with a game plan, that they executed near perfectly, except at the foul line, which proved to be their undoing.

Wiscasset was led in scoring by Landin Shirey with 20, Jevar Garricks 16 and Julien King 12. Telstar was led by Brody Morgan with 29 and Reily Hedden with 26.

