The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Telstar Rebels beat Wiscasset in overtime Telstar 74 - Wiscasset 67

at

Third seed Telstar defeated sixth seed Wiscasset boys basketball team 74-67 in overtime in a South Class B quarter-final game on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Augusta Civic Center. Wiscasset had lost to the Rebels 71-33 during the regular season. The Wolverines came into the contest with a game plan, that they executed near perfectly, except at the foul line, which proved to be their undoing.

Wiscasset was led in scoring by Landin Shirey with 20, Jevar Garricks 16 and Julien King 12. Telstar was led by Brody Morgan with 29 and Reily Hedden with 26.

Wiscasset’s Jevar Garricks brings the ball up the court under heavy Telstar pressure. Wiscasset lost the South Class D quarterfinal game to the Rebels in overtime. (Paula Roberts photo)

Julien King attempts to steal the ball for Wiscasset.. (Paula Roberts photo)


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^