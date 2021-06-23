Early June faked me out this year with its roller-coaster changes in temperature. One day we were having a chilly June day in Maine and then we skipped to August heat and humidity in the blink of an eye. Fortunately, a well-stocked pantry delivered enough ingredients to save the day, even if summer recipes for salads were still stacked on the bottom of my kitchen priority list.

Gazpacho, one of the best foods that defines Spain and is widely served in Portugal, has become a worldwide hot-weather favorite. Unsurprisingly, its origins are in the Andalusia region of Spain, the location for Seville and Granada, famous for hot summers. We think of gazpacho as a soup, but it is really a thick liquid salad, best made with garden-fresh and ripe vegetables. This is an improvised and delicious version for early summer in Maine.

Gazpacho improvisation

1. In a large bowl combine: 40 ounces tomato juice, 1/4 cup red and white wine vinegar each, 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1 tsp celery salt, 1 tsp sugar.

2. Finely chop: 1 shallot or part of a red onion, 1 stalk celery.

3. Chop in about 1/2-inch pieces: half of an English seedless cucumber, 1 small zucchini, half each of seeded red and green peppers, 3 Roma tomatoes.

4. Stir vegetables in tomato juice and chill for at least 2 hours.

5. Serve cold with croutons. If desired, drizzle with a bit of olive oil. Gazpacho will keep refrigerated up to 3 days.

Tabouli made with cracked wheat is a favorite grain salad at our house. However, occasional requirements for gluten-free cooking for family or friends has put quinoa in equal spotlight for grain salads.

Quinoa, a pseudo-cereal also called goosefoot, is widely cultivated for its starchy and high-protein seeds. It originated in the Andes and is white or red in color. The red color was much favored by Inca warriors for strength in battle. Here I have combined it with garbanzos for a colorful and tasty grain salad.

Red quinoa and garbanzo salad

1. Rinse 3/4 cup red quinoa in cold water, drain in a fine sieve (or one lined with a paper towel), and combine with 1 1/2 cups water and 1/2 tsp salt in a medium pot. Bring to boil, turn heat to simmer, and cook for 20 minutes. Remove from heat, cover, let stand 5 minutes, then stir with a fork and use in recipe.

2. In a small bowl mix the dressing: 1/4 cup red wine vinegar, 3-4 tbsp olive oil, 1/4 tsp salt and pepper each, 1 minced small shallot, 1 tbsp chopped fresh oregano, 2 tbsp chopped parsley.

3. In a large bowl, toss the cooked quinoa with the dressing and drained and rinsed chickpeas (1 15-ounce can).

3. When cool, stir in 2 chopped large Roma tomatoes, 1/2 cup chopped cucumber, 1/2 cup chopped red pepper. Then toss with 2 ounces crumbled Feta cheese.

4. Chill for a couple of hours and serve on lettuce with sliced egg and strips of ham or cold cooked shrimp. Salad will keep refrigerated up to 3 days.

The cool meal was accompanied by my special cranberry iced tea.

1. Steep 5 teabags of Constant Comment tea in 1 quart boiling water for 1/2 hour. If using black tea, include zest from 1 orange.

2. Combine tea with 3 tbsp sugar, juice of 1/2 large lemon, and 3/4 cup of cranberry juice. Chill and serve over ice cubes.

If this was supposed to be a prelude to summer, I feel well practiced for coping with July and August. However, this being Maine, “just wait and the weather will change again,” so undoubtedly it is best to plan to be flexible.

(I. Winicov Harrington, of Waldoboro, is the author of “How to Eat Healthy and Well for Less Than $5.00 a Day: The Smart-Frugal Food Plan.” For more information, go to winicov-harrington.com.)

