The ninth seed Biddeford Tigers girls basketball team outscored eighth seed Lincoln Academy 21-3 in the third quarter on the way to a lopsided 60-25 victory on Wednesday, Feb. 14 in the Eagles nest. Biddeford never trailed in the preliminary round playoff game, and pounced out to a 23-6 lead before Olivia Ball scored 8 straight points for the Eagles to close the gap to 23-14.

The score was 27-15 at the end of the first half, and 48-18 at the end of three quarters. While the Tigers racked up points by passing the ball efficiently in the offensive end, the Eagles committed 33 turnovers and struggled shooting 3-pointers. Ball and Mariam Delisle led the Eagles with 11 points apiece. Also scoring for the Eagles were Scarlett O’Brien with 2, and Jill Chadwick 1. DeLisle also pulled down 10 rebounds and had 3 steals. Jordyn Crump led Biddeford with 19 points. The Eagles ended the season 10-9, while the Tigers improved to 12-7 and will play the number one seed Oceanside on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Portland Expo.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

