Troop 213 Completes 5-Mile Hike and Skills Training

On Sunday, Dec. 14, Scout Troop 213 of Damariscotta successfully completed a 5-mile hike from Dodge Point Preserve in Damariscotta to McKay Road in Edgecomb.

During the trek, Scouts practiced essential outdoor skills, including map and compass navigation, orienteering, cold weather preparedness, and outdoor cooking techniques. These activities are part of the troop’s commitment to building confidence, leadership, and practical survival skills in a fun and challenging environment.

Troop 213 welcomes new members who are ready for adventure and personal growth. The troop meets every Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Wells-Hussey American Legion Post 42, at 527 Main St. in Damariscotta. Boys and girls who have completed fifth grade or are ages 11-17 are welcome to join and should bring a parent or guardian to complete registration.

For more information, go to troop213.net or email michael2005lomas@gmail.com.

