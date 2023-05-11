Boothbay-Wiscasset baseball defeated Carrabec 16-6 by five inning mercy ruling on May 10 in Boothbay. Finn Harkins collected the win.

Wiscasset- Boothbay softball lost to Carrabec. The Wolverines blasted 15 hits and scored four runs in the loss.

Lincoln baseball lost to Gardiner 13-9. Lincoln was led at the plate by Lucas Houghton with a double and two singles, Cody Cleaveland three singles, and Gabe Hagar two. Gardiner was led by ‘Reed with a double and two singles, and Pheron Corliss and White with thee singles each.

Medomak softball lost 7-5 at Morse on May 10. Camden Johnson struck out 11 in the win for the Shipbuilder. The Panthers were led at the plate by Claudia Feeley and Maddy Boynton with two singles each. Morse was led by Johnson, Gabby Walker, S. Barber and Ava McMunn with two singles each.

Morse defeated Medomak baseball 2-1 in a pitchers dual on May 10 in Bath. Matt Holbrook took the loss for the Panthers (8K, 4H, 2B). Baillargeon collected the win for the Shipbuilders (11K, 5H, 3B) .

Hitting a single each for Medomak were Chase Peaslee, Blake Morrison, Matt Holbrook, Isaac Simmons and Hayden Staples. Gould hit a double for Morse, and Hays, Morrison and Sommers a single each.

