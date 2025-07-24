High Adventure’ in Y Arts’ ‘Aladdin Jr.’

Featuring big musical numbers and a strong cast, “Aladdin, Jr.,” presented by the Boothbay Region YMCA Y Arts summer camp program, brought the house down at the Lincoln Theater on Thursday, July 17.

Disney’s “Aladdin, Jr.” is an abridged adaptation of the 2014 Broadway musical version of the 1992 animated movie “Aladdin.”

In a fictional Arabian kingdom, Aladdin is an orphan and petty thief on a path to an early, violent death. Jasmine is the Sultan’s daughter, imprisoned in the palace and destined for an arranged marriage. Each laments their lot. Fate crosses their paths, magic of the emotional and supernatural kinds ensue, and true love brings happy endings all around.

The stage version restores four songs by lyricist Howard Ashman that were cut from the film.

“It’s the book that you knew, with a small twist or two, but the changes we made slight,” as the cast of 34 young performers sang.

Aladdin, already a known “diamond in the rough,” earned more emotional depth with a maudlin ode to self-improvement, “Proud of Your Boy.” Jonathan Bernier was entirely believable as a hungry street urchin with a heart of gold and big dreams.

Adeline Inman’s emotional performance as Jasmine was matched by her beautiful singing voice performing her ballad, “Beyond These Palace Walls.”

Parker Snow conveyed the meek authority of the Sultan, rattling his saber from one step behind his daughter, Aladdin, and the bad guys. Gannon Inman created an entire character in the few lines as Razoul, even infusing single words with disdainful sneer.

The minimal staging consisted of just two large stools. While it seemed like a choice, perhaps there was simply nothing left after Bryson Hersom chewed every last bit of scenery as the evil-and-loving-it villain, Jafar. Sloan Nelson also got into the fun of an outsized comedic role as the freewheeling, wildly gesticulating Genie.

Aladdin’s friends Babkak (Fiona Bishop), Omar (Jessie Ullo), and Kassim (Samantha Colby), brought the comedic relief and fighting action in two big numbers with the whole chorus. Bishop showed great comedy timing as Babkak, the group’s funny guy with food always on his mind, mishearing “feel awful” as “falafel” and once cracking the fourth wall by turning to the audience to ask what kind of person would pay to see someone sing and dance.

With that question in mind, the vagabond gang decides to raise some cash by busking with a song about themselves in “Babkak, Omar, and Kassim.” Later, the gang led the rescue team in “High Adventure,” dashing to and fro, chasing and being chased, swords held high and pantomime horses galloping through imaginary sand.

A shorter run time did not mean less entertainment as the rapidly paced one act show included magic, laughs, romance, fights, and, of course, singing and dancing.

The top line characters got the full costume treatment. Aladdin started in street rat rags and wished his way into princely finery while Jasmine wore her signature turquoise set with matching royal headband.

Supporting actor costumes conveyed a lot of character with a few pieces while being delightful and adorable.

Presley Crommett’s feathered shawl and headpiece neatly evoked the red lory Iago and gold winged dancers shimmered as a dessert oasis.

The rest of the cast and chorus were costumed simply in black pants and show T-shirts, sometimes with a jaunty vest to help distinguish each character. A dozen or so youngsters glittered in silver star-shaped costumes in “A Whole New World” and then jumped into sword fighting action in “High Adventure.”

Program director Emily Mirabile wrangled nearly three dozen children into an ensemble in only 10 days. Mirabile and the crew of Damon Leibert, Finn Sullivan, Gretchen Armstead, and Imij Armstead act as a well oiled machine in creating a full bodied show with successful costumes, props, lighting motifs, and musical cues.

The July 17 show was nearly sold out. Lincoln Theater was packed with an audience of all ages. Making a few, brief comments before the show began, Mirabile said she was not expecting such a big turnout.

“I am so thankful for every one of you joining us here today,” she said. “They (the cast) have done a fantastic job. You’re in for a real treat!”

“Aladdin Jr.” was the first of four summer camp productions from the Boothbay Region YMCA Y Arts program. The second performance will be Disney’s “The Jungle Book Kids” at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 31 at Lincoln Theater, 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta. Tickets are $10 and general admission. For more information, to purchase tickets go to lincolntheater.org.

For more information about the Boothbay Region YMCA Y Arts summer camp program, go to boothbayregionymca.org/y-arts.

