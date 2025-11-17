Review: Electrifying ‘Grease’ Is the One to Want at MVHS

Cool cats and kittens should cruise their hot rods to Waldoboro to catch the closing weekend of “Grease” at Medomak Valley High School. The dazzling spectacular musical about teenagers in the 1950s opened on Friday, Nov. 7 and continues on Friday, Nov. 14, Saturday, Nov. 15, and Sunday, Nov. 16.

Great vocal performances and choreography highlight the young performers’ multitude of skills. The cast oozes charisma and charm, teenagers having fun and worrying about 1950s teen things, like the wonderfully quaint challenges of getting a date for the dance, home ear piercings, and learning the hand jive.

The story dips into the darker side with plot point nods toward smoking, drinking, molestation, unplanned pregnancy, peer pressure, and street violence, but each is treated swiftly and breezily despite their respective seriousness.

“Grease” goes big on warm nostalgia, opening with the height of remember-when events: a class reunion. As Rydell High School’s class of 1959 reminisces, a few absent friends are mentioned. Students who did not give a duck’s behind about ole Rydell: the Pink Ladies and the Burger Palace Boys.

Back in 1958, new girl Sandy unwittingly fell in with this rough crowd when she moved to town. The cute guy she met on the beach, Danny, is actually a wannabe gangster and leader of the Burger Palace Boys. He snubs Sandy to play tough guy to his friends rather than admit to a sweet, chaste summer romance.

Sandy’s next door neighbor/new BFF Frenchy is a smoking, drinking future double dropout. Frenchy tries to recruit Sandy into her girl gang, the Pink Ladies, but ringleader Rizzo instantly dislikes the Goody Two-shoes Sandy.

Sandy struggles to stay true to herself while building friendships in her new community and navigating Danny’s mixed messages and despicable behavior. Danny struggles between his adopted tough guy identity and his more romantic instincts.

Ingénue Elisah Stanson plays poor, mistreated Sandy as a little naive and a lot well meaning. Stanton ably rises to the physical challenge of a particularly acrobatic performance. Brendan Reed clearly enjoys swaggering around as Danny, the guy girls want to date and guys wants to be.

Frenchy (Abby Lima) is a rich character, a girl with goals, pride, and even a touch of sense. Karis Burns nails condescending tough chick Rizzo, who uses a rough exterior to hide whatever pain led her there.

Rayna Instasi joyfully swishes around as emerging hedonist Jan. As Marty, Addie Miller manages innocence in a character destined for a therapists’ couch.

Orion Potter, Finlay Donaghy, Colby Daigle, and Bradley Overlock clearly enjoy playing the devil-may-care, foolhardy Burger Palace Boys. These teen boys are naturals at that particular swaggering insouciance of relatively benign troublemakers.

Veteran MVHS Players Luke Baker and Jonah Smith pop up in short, literally dazzling roles as DJ Vince Fontaine and a teen angel, respectively. Robert Anderson, Audrianna Backus, Nix Harvey, and Abigail Kopishke round out the cast in supporting roles, popping in to cause problems for the main characters.

A large ensemble includes first-time high school performers and students from Medomak Middle School. In poofy, colorful skirts or wide lapel suits, the chorus adds razzle dazzle to each big song-and-dance number. The ensemble includes Trinity Anderson, Brielle Goldrich, Mattea Grubb, Sara Hafemann, Jayden Leigh, Destinee Lincoln, Zelda Lincoln, Kaylee Lotito, Haylie Matson, Griffin Murray, Norah St. Clair, Daisy Swindler, and Isabelle Wieland.

The show looks great, including dozens of colorful costumes perfectly capturing the era from poodle skirts and capris to leather jackets and dark denim. Costuming was by Kerry Weber with special thanks to Kathleen Brown, of Brown Clothieres.

Students also contribute behind the scenes in several roles. “Grease” features Lexi Willey and Erin Donaghy on lights and sound by C.J. Pluker.

The set construction by Avery Bailey, Natailie Barrett, Tanner Kopishke, and Mischa Miller includes nine locations including a lofted second level.

The famed Greased Lightning is an actual sporty cherry red coupe, a prop so large it becomes its own set.

Wonderful live music amps up the theatrical experience with a band featuring Bill Batty, Carlie Cooney, Sean Fleming, Kaitlin Girgis, Donna Maher, Jack Mears, and Jeremy Sarzana. Girgis and Maher’s tenor saxophone add a fresh jazzy quality to familiar songs.

A beautiful keepsake program features a space for autographs along with color photographs and short cast and crew biographies.

The production was directed by Jonathan Baldwin, with vocal direction by Girgis. Alexia Hilt served as assistant director and choreographer.

“Grease” continues in the Ronald E. Dolloff Auditorium of Medomak Valley High School, at 320 Manktown Road in Waldoboro, on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 14-15 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.

For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, go to msad40.tix.com or call 832-5389 ext. 333.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

