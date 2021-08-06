Advanced Search
Maine Tasting Center Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce members, along with owners Andrew and Elizabeth Gross, and their daughter Sara Gross, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 3, for the Maine Tasting Center, at the former Heritage Village property on Route 1 in Wiscasset.

Maine Tasting Center opened for business July 1 after nearly a year of construction and planning. The business offers Maine-made beer, wine, cider and a wide selection of small plates, featuring ingredients from Maine farmers, fishermen and producers.

The menu includes smoked seafood, finnan haddie pate, maple glazed nuts, soft pretzels and beer cheese, a Land, Air & Sea pickle plate, as well as vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

According to its website, the tasting center’s mission is to support Maine tourism and the local community by bringing together associations that represent Maine producers of food and drink. Its vision is to build a bridge between Maine farmers, fisheries, and brewers with the public based on the values of community, education, sustainability, and accessibility.

Maine Tasting Room is open 7 days a week with dog-friendly outdoor seating, in addition to regular indoor seating options.

Following the ceremony, guests enjoyed the hospitality of the Gross family with beverages and snacks offered at the center.

