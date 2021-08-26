Miss Wiscasset Diner Will Open Soon Under a New Name August 26, 2021 at 3:50 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset’s Hunters Breakfast to Close FridayWiscasset Marketplace Cafe Not MovingNew Owners to Transform Romeo’s into The Penalty BoxWiscasset Trio to Open Restaurant in Long-Vacant Simpson’s BuildingWiscasset Restaurant to Reopen as The Cracked Egg Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!