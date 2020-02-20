Seacoast Coffee Aims to Start Operations in Wiscasset on May 1

The owners of Seacoast Coffee Co. plan to start operations at their new location in Wiscasset on May 1.

The coffee roaster and wholesaler will occupy the former Maine Coast Stove & Chimney Co. Inc. building at 564 Bath Road, currently undergoing extensive exterior and interior renovations.

Seacoast Coffee owners James and Cathryn Peterman bought the property in December in order to relocate their business from Portland to Wiscasset.

The work on the interior is ahead of schedule and exterior work is underway, with plans to build a new front entrance, replace windows, and paint the entire exterior.

The contractor for the project is Alpine Contracting Services, of Damariscotta, owned by C.J. Turner.

The Petermans, of Newcastle, established Seacoast Coffee Co. in 2005. Ever since, they have operated the business out of a rented location in Portland, commuting to the city each day.

Cathy Peterman said they are excited to own their own building and to be in Wiscasset, closer to home. She said the people of Wiscasset and other business owners in the town have been welcoming.

The next step in the process will be the installation of coffee roasters. According to the Petermans, they roast 100% Arabic coffee beans in small batches to produce a better-tasting coffee.

The Petermans have fielded some questions because a temporary sign outside their building, in addition to the company’s name, refers to “Maine Cold Brew” and to a “roastery & brewery.” The Petermans said cold brew refers to a coffee-brewing method and the facility will not brew beer.

They plan to hold an open house when their new facility is ready. At the open house, they will explain the coffee-roasting process to visitors.

The Petermans sell their coffee from Kittery to Bar Harbor, Maine, and from Portsmouth to Jackson, N.H., according to Cathy Peterman.

The business currently employs five people: three family members and two others.

The Wiscasset Planning Board approved a proposal from the Petermans for a cafe, market, and roasting facility at the site in November 2017, but the plans fell through. Nearly two years later, the Petermans resurrected the project for a production facility alone.

The planning board approved the project Oct. 28, 2019, the Petermans closed on the property Dec. 17, 2019, and work on the building began immediately.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

