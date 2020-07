Lincoln County indictments, July 15:

Matthew J. Donovan Jr., 38, Bath, class C domestic violence assault, class C domestic violence criminal threatening, class C domestic violence terrorizing, class D criminal mischief, class D cruelty to animals – criminal.

Jeffery H. Dorr Jr., 39, Warren, class C negotiating a worthless instrument.

Faye Dowen, 30, Wiscasset, class C unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs.

Robert Henthorne, 52, Wiscasset, class C domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, class E creating a police standoff.

Michael L. Hyson, 51, Waldoboro, class B unlawful sexual contact, class C visual sexual aggression against a child.

Caitlyn N. Jennings, 28, Boothbay, class B aggravated assault, class C reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, class D domestic violence assault.

Robert Morales, 30, Westfield, Mass., class A robbery, class B theft by unauthorized taking, class C criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, class D assault, class D criminal mischief.

John R. Richards, 47, Limington, class C theft by deception.

James A. Smith, 38, Dresden, class B aggravated assault, class C domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

(Editor’s note: A grand jury reviews state evidence and returns an indictment if it finds the evidence sufficient to justify a trial. An indictment is not a finding of guilt.)

