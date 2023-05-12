Beautification Project Proposal Prompts Public Hearing in Wiscasset

The Wiscasset Select Board scheduled a public hearing for Tuesday, May 16, to discuss a proposal for planting on the Pleasant Street extension along the roadway to White’s Island.

During the board’s meeting Tuesday, May 2, Wiscasset resident Leslie Roberts present the proposal to the select board for the purpose of beautifying the waterfront at little cost to the town, from some help from the public works department. The plan includes planting along the roadway to White’s Island to prevent further erosion, provide a habitat for birds, and beautify the area.

According to information provide by Roberts, Midcoast Conservancy would be a partner in the project and would apply for a grant that will not require matching funds from the town.

After a brief discussion, the select board decided input from the public works department and the public was needed before moving forward with the proposal.

In other business, the Wiscasset Select Board approved a plan suggested by Don Davis to use volunteers at the waterfront seven days a week to help the harbormaster and his assistant by monitoring moorings, collecting fees, and providing information to visitors.

According to the plan, volunteers could also for distributing ditty bags containing information about Wiscasset and marketing goods. Student volunteers could also apply their volunteer hours for their community service project.

Town Manager Dennis Simmons told the board he had checked with Maine Municipal Association and there was no problem with the program.

Selectman William Maloney moved to accept the project. The motion passed 5-0.

Public comment

Wiscasset resident Shawn Barnes asked about the policy of posting of town property near the town’s old landfill for hunting. Barnes pointed out the property has been open for hunting in the past and questioned why it appears that only one person has access to the property.

Simmons said there is currently no policy for hunting on the landfill, but he will draft a policy clarifying access to the site for hunting.

Wiscasset resident Susan Blagden inquired on the status of the Wawenock Building repairs, noting the May 1 completion date had passed. Simmons told her the damage to the east wall was very serious, and was in danger of collapsing and the repairs are taking longer than anticipated.

According to Simmons, the work on the east wall is almost completed, with work on the Main Street wall to follow.

Town manager’s report

Simmons reported tax payments are coming in briskly and commended the office staff. Town Clerk Linda Perry, Tax Collector Sue Anderson, and Accounts Payable Clerk Molly Bonany are handling the increased traffic with smiles on their faces, Simmons said.

Simmons also reported that Finance and General Assistance Administrator Kathleen Onorato has been approved for certification for municipal treasurer by the Maine Municipal Tax Collectors and Treasurers’ Association.

The town will soon have new LED streetlights. Simmons said the new lights have been delivered and the conversion will begin after Central Maine Power provides the town with the purchase and sales agreement for the streetlights.

The conversion to the LED street lights will correct all the streetlights that have not been working and save the town a considerable amount of money on electricity, Simmons said.

