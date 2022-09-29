Boston Post Cane Tradition Continues in Westport Island September 29, 2022 at 3:58 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island to Award the Boston Post Cane to Morton MendesWestport Island Presents Boston Post CaneWestport Island Presents Vera Cleaves with the Boston Post CaneWestport Island Woman Celebrates 100th BirthdayWestport Island Withdrawal Committee Considering Options Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!