Clara Wentworth Remembered at Wiscasset’s Memorial Day Observance

One of Wiscasset’s Memorial Day traditions was missing this year, but not forgotten, the laying of a wreath by Clara Wentworth, a tradition that will be carried on in her honor.

Wiscasset Bradford-Sortwell-Wright American Legion Post 54 Commander William Cossette asked for a moment of silence to remember the dedication of Wentworth for her service to veterans of all wars

Wentworth passed away Feb. 9 at the age of 95. She placed her last wreath at the Wiscasset Veterans’ Wall, Veterans’ Day, Nov. 11, 2022, a tradition she had done for decades representing the Pemaquid Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was the widow of Joseph Wentworth, a veteran of the World War II, who served in the European Theater.

American Legion Auxiliary Member Diane Munsey laid a wreath in Wentworth’s honor during the wreath laying ceremony, along with wreaths being laid by the American Legion, and the American Legion Auxiliary.

The memorial service also included the distribution of poppies by Auxiliary member Faye Shea. The poppy is the official flower of the American Legion family and memorializes the men and women who fought and died in war. Since 1924, it has been a national program of the American Legion.

During Commander Cossette’s remarks he praised Wiscasset’s Middle High School students for work they did at the Greenlawn Cemetery, and for placing flags on veterans’ grave sites. He said the students worked very hard for about four hours, and were willing to stay longer.

“They did one heck of a job and reminded us there are a lot of good kids out there,” he said.

Cossette also praised the town for work and repairs that were planned for the veterans’ wall. The plans include extending the walkway along the both sides of the wall, and doing some repairs to the front.

The Wiscasset American Legion Honor Guard had a new member this year, Bruce Poland, from Bremen. Poland proudly wore the U.S. Army Uniform he wore during his tour of duty in 1969-1971.

The service concluded with the firing of a three gun salute, by Legionnaires Poland, Cliff Hendricks, and Michael Barnes, the playing of Taps by Tom Stoner, and an invitation to the American Legion Post for coffee and donuts following the service, by Commander Cossette.

