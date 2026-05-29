CLC Y Kicks Off Discovery Village Construction at Annual Celebration

Discovery Village, the CLC YMCA’s nature-based learning center, began construction after a sun-kissed ceremonial groundbreaking on Wednesday, May 20.

Discovery Village will be located behind the YMCA at 525 Main St. in Damariscotta. The facility will include four yurts connected by wood boardwalks and a nature-inspired playground with water sluiceways, a log house, mud kitchen, log scramble, tree deck with net climber, rope ladders, log maze, and wood tables and stools. An infant area will include right sized hollow logs and equipment.

“Children who learn through exploration and hand on experiences, develop stronger motivation, problem-solving, skills, creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking skills,” Youth Development Director Brittney Chapman said.

Research supports the value of child-led nature based learning, Chapman said. When children are actively engaged in experiences connected to their own interests, they are more likely to retain the information and develop a lifelong love of learning, she said.

“Some of life’s most important learning doesn’t happen behind a desk,” Chapman said. “We believe children learn best when they are free to explore, when they are climb build, question, create, get messy, solve problems, and connect with the natural world around them.”

Y educators are already incorporating nature-based and child-led learning in their programs and the children are responding.

“We see children becoming more engaged, with stronger peer relationships, more creativity, and more problem-solving,” Chapman said.

They will continue with this shift in mindset to create an environment where children are not rushed, not overly structured, and not constantly told what to do next, she said.

Chapman said the Y hopes Discovery Village becomes a place where children feel deeply connected to nature and to their community

The center’s opening this fall will cap years of effort to expand childcare availability at the CLC YMCA. Currently, the CLC YMCA can only support 42 children at their facility at 8 Sand Hill Drive in Nobleboro.

Discovery Village will welcome up to 55 children aged 6 weeks to 5 years. Discovery Village will be the only center in Lincoln County with infant care.

“Like so many places across the country, Lincoln County has faced a severe shortage of childcare options — and what does exist is often unaffordable,” U.S. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree said in a statement. “That’s what makes the Central Lincoln County YMCA’s Discovery Village so critical. Not only does this new facility give local families a high-quality, more affordable childcare option, it allows their children to experience the kind of holistic, nature-based education that used to be out of reach for far too many.

“I want to commend Executive Director Casey Clark Kelley, her staff, and the board of directors for their vision, persistence, and thoughtfulness in turning this vision into a reality,” Pingree said. “I’m absolutely thrilled that congressional funding helped make this project possible for the people of Central Lincoln County — and sincerely hope that we’re able to fund many similar initiatives in the years ahead.”

Clark Kelley shepherded $1 million in federal community project funds as the expansion plan moved through various iterations. She thanked U.S. Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins along with Pingree for their support.

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CLC YMCA board co-Chair Martha Flanagan said this project has been a longtime coming. She said it is a huge win that benefits everyone in the community, and parents are thrilled their children will have experiential learning in brand new yurts with a really great staff of caregivers, who are trained, enthusiastic, and loving.

“The real winners are the kids,” Flanagan said. “They will have new playgrounds, boardwalks, nature trails. They get to grow vegetables and learn how to cook through Farms at the Y.”

Newcastle architect Tor Glendinning, owner of 44 North Architects, said it has been his privilege to partner with the Y. The idea for expanding childcare at the Y has been discussed since 44 North Architects assisted with the Y’s 2018 expansion.

“Everyone here is our Y,” Glendinning said. “The Y is not a building; it’s the people that use it. But it doesn’t hurt to have a nice container.”

When Clark Kelley and Sally Farrell, then the director of operations, suggested putting yurts on the back lawn, Glendinning said he loved the idea. Discovery Village is one of his least involved architectural projects, but one of which Glendinning is the most proud, he said.

“It’s such a cool project,” Glendinning said.

Each yurt is state of the art with fully accessible facilities, a bathroom, a washer and dryer, and a kitchenette with refrigerator.

Over $3.2 million of the $4 million projected cost was raised during the “silent” fundraising phase, Clark Kelley said. The community fundraising kicked off with a special event at Contented Sole on March 21.

Board co-Chair Tom Masters said it’s impossible to look around the community and not think about kids.

“I was a kid at this Y,” he said.

Investing in the future of the community means investing in its children, he added.

“If you can’t invest in children, you’re not part of Lincoln County in my book,” Masters said.

In addition to breaking ground on the project, the CLC YMCA presented several awards to local group and individuals who have made significant contributions to the community.

Clark Kelley thanked recent retirees Farrell; Elizabeth Bishop, chief financial officer; Ron Finley, facilities director, and Dorrie Hipschman, director of development.

The Ecumenical Coalition for Homeless Prevention, led by Steve Ward and Alden Sproul, received a Social Responsibility Award. Twin Villages Foodbank Farm, founded by Sara Cawthon and Megan Taft, was presented the Healthy Living Award. Jaja Martin received the Youth Development Award, and Leslie Wicks earned the year’s Staff Award.

Vlade Sherrill earned the Character Development Award for his yearslong relationship with the Y from attending as a child to becoming a leader. Sherrill was also recognized for his heroic efforts in January 2026 when he was part of a group of bystanders who pulled an individual involved in a crash from a burning vehicle.

For more information about the project, including architectural plans or to make a donation, go to clcymca.org/discovery-village.

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