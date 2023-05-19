Commissioners Accept Deputy’s Resignation with Regret

With regret the Lincoln County Commissioners accepted the resignation of LCSO Deputy Clayton Jordan at their meeting on Tuesday, May 16. Sheriff Todd Brackett told the commissioners the longtime deputy is planning to retire Sept. 3.

Jordan started out with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in 1985 as a patrol deputy. He left the department in 2002 and returned in 2012 to work full time as a court security officer.

During a brief interview with Jordan after the Commissioners meeting, where he was on court security duty at the courthouse, he was asked what he plans to do when retires. He smiled and said, “I just want to know how it feels to have Saturday every week”.

He added, “I will still work a couple days a week here to help out, if they need me.”

In other LCSO business, Chief Deputy Rand Maker provided an update on the spring Alternate Sentencing Program held April 21-28 at Wavus Camps in Jefferson. The report was prepared by Lt. Michael Murphy.

A total of 28 participants took advantage of the program, which is offered twice a year by Lincoln County.

Instead of serving time in a jail facility, judges can sentence eligible participants to serve their time in an alternate sentencing program, where they participate in community service and educational programs.

The program included community service scheduled from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for the participants, with a midmorning break and a one hour lunch break. Each evening, two hours of education are provided to the participants.

The participants provided 952 hours of work for community service, which amounts to approximately $13,137.60 in labor at the current minimum wage of $13.80 per hour.

The counties sending participants include Cumberland, Knox, Lincoln, Waldo, and York. The cost for seven days to the participants is about $500; the cost of a two-day program to the participant is $200.

According to the update provided to the commissioners, the program is a cost saving to the five participating counties of about $20,286 depending on the number of participants they send.

The program saved 126 beds at the facilities at an approximate cost of $151 per day per bed.

The population at the Two Bridges Regional Jail as of May 16 was 152 inmates. The population included: Lincoln County, 12 inmates; Sagadahoc County, 23 inmates; Knox County 26 inmates; Penobscot County, 61 inmates; Waldo County, 21 inmates; Cumberland and Hancock counties, one inmate each; and seven federal inmates.

Sheriff Brackett received authorization to purchase equipment and installation for a new vehicle at a cost of $3,142 and authorization to purchase a transfer server, at a cost of $4,839. Both are budgeted items. He also received authorization to put out a bid for the sale of two surplus 2016 Ford SUVs.

County administrator

The commissioners received a copy of a letter sent by Rep. Holly Stover (D-Boothbay Harbor) to Department of Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note, regarding the road conditions on Route 27 and the MDOT’s plans to not replace the road until 2024.

“I am inviting you, personally, as the MDOT Commissioner to come to the Boothbay Peninsula to discuss the fiscal and programmatic decisions that led to the delay of the work on Route 27 and to identify short term strategies to reduce the real risk drivers’ face daily on this road,” Stover wrote in her letter.

She asked the commissioner let her know when he can meet with local leaders to discuss the short term mitigation efforts to address the ongoing dangers on Route 27.

In other business, Lincoln County Administrator Carrie Kipfer reported the county has been awarded a Safety Grant by the Maine Municipal Associations Workers Compensation Fund in the amount of $2,146.00.

The commissioners approved a Community Digital Planning Consultant Contract for the hiring of Julie Casson, of Westport Island, on the recommendation of Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission Director Mary Ellen Barnes.

