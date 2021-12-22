Commissioners Approve 2022 Budget with 8.97 % Increase December 22, 2021 at 4:53 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCounty to Install Electronic Sign at Planning BuildingCounty Commissioners Elect New ChairCounty Commissioners Approve Planning Contract with WiscassetCounty Commissioners Deny Appeal from Ousted 911 ChiefCommissioners Welcome New Probate Judge, Honor Outgoing Judge Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!