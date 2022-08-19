Commissioners Invest $1.5 Million ARPA Funds for Broadband August 19, 2022 at 1:23 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCounty Commissioners Approve New Cruiser, Parking Lot WorkCounty Expects to Receive COVID-19 Funds in MayCounty Commissioners Approve Planning Contract with WiscassetCounty Budget Committee Opposes Housing StudyCounty Finance Director Gets High Praise from Auditor Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!